Analysts Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €19.74

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.74 ($22.43).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ETR PSM traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €13.22 ($15.02). 1,158,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.12 ($13.77) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

