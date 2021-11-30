Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $5.42

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,608. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

