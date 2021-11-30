Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $53.18

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 1,696,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.