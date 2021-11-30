Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $29.55

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:X opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Steel by 49.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

