Analyzing Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.40 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.07

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Markforged and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

