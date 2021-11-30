Anchor (ANCT) Price Up 2% This Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $14,187.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.