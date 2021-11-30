Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $3.78

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00006622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $672.44 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00747184 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,992,358 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.