Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,831. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.