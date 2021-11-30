ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 497,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $534.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.