Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $10.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,416.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,413.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

