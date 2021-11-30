Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

