Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

