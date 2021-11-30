Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 944 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Bank First worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 18.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $533.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

