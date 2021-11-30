Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 4.2%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.75. 849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annexon by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.