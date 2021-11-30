Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $147.19. 13,502,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

