AquariusCoin (ARCO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $323,944.91 and $5.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111,187.58 or 1.94881651 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,686,840 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

