Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

