ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

