Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

