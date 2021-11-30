Arion Market Cap Reaches $43,048.08 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $43,048.08 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,079,243 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.