Arion Price Hits $0.0029 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Arion has a market capitalization of $43,932.29 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,076,084 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

