Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $4.30 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
