Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $4.30 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

