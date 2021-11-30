Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494,600. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.
