Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494,600. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

