Asaf Danziger Purchases 4,974 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NovoCure stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -345.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 40.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 89.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NovoCure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 326,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

