ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

