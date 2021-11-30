ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the October 31st total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 16.60. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

