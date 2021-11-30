Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.