Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,434,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

