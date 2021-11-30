Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.