Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

