ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.90. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 4,737 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

