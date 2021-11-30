AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 159,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.