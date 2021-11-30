Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,498,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Snap by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Shares of SNAP opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock worth $113,473,512.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.