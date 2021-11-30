Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 74,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

