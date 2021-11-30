Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

