Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $294.09 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.