Autonio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $414,784.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $414,784.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.83 or 0.08155781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.13 or 0.99980494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

