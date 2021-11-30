Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

