Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.