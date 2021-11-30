Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,468. Avaya has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,050 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

