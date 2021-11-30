Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

