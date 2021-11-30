AXEL Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $49.72 million and $356,288.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXEL has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00097758 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,138,040 coins and its circulating supply is 282,468,038 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

