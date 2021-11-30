Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.