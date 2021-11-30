B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 71.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

