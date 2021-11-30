Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of BLL opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

