Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBAR opened at $2.82 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

