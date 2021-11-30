Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBAR opened at $2.82 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

