Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.85.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,135. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

