Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock worth $82,198,980. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

