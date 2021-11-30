Bank of America Corp DE Buys 10,437 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

SOCL opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

