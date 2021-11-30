Bank of America Corp DE Buys 64,247 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 393.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of RCI Hospitality worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.